Rarely-available Regency town house in the heart of Worthing comes on the market at £1.1million

By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
A rarely-available Regency town house in the heart of Worthing has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £1.1million.

Located in Ambrose Place, the five-bedroom terraced house offers versatile accommodation in the main house and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment on the lower ground floor.

The agents say the house boasts a wealth of character and original features. There are four/five bedrooms, two/three reception rooms and two bathrooms. The property further benefits from a utility room, balcony, rear garden with feature pond, beautiful and spacious front garden with mature trees and bushes, a garage and off-road parking to the rear.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

