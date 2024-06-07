Rarely-found period property close to Worthing seafront comes on the market at £700,000

The agents say it is a delightful mid-terraced family home of a type that is rarely found, with a wealth of original features. It is positioned less than 150 metres from the seaside and it is available for sale without any ongoing chain.

The property, in St George’s Road, Worthing, features four spacious double bedrooms, two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen/diner, a large east-facing garden and potential for off-road parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

