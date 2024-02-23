Readers 'disagree' with West Sussex 400-home plan: 'the people living here have had enough'

Cala Homes.

The company has previously delivered homes in Angmering, Lancing, and Chichester.

Cala has said the homes will be ‘high-quality’ and 40 of them will be ‘affordable’. The ‘hybrid application’ has sought outline planning permission for the new homes and full planning permission for the proposed infrastructure.

However, readers ‘disagreed’ with the housing plans. One reader named Julie Burnett said: “We are continually being flooded in Bognor and surrounding areas due to the high volume of buildings. Water will not drain through concrete. The building needs to cease as the infrastructure cannot cope. Whoever passes any more building plans needs to be held accountable. The people living here have had enough.”

Vicky Ellis, another Observer reader, also voiced her ‘concerns’ for wildlife in the area. She added: “These fields are essential for wildlife and the community. I've walked over these fields every day for the past 6 years and they are always beaming with people out and about, walking dogs and having picnics. I've seen so much wildlife in these fields, there will be nowhere green and beautiful left anymore.”

Jessica Sparkes, head of planning at Cala (South Home Counties) said: “We’re thrilled to submit a hybrid application for our proposed development in Westergate. This is a significant proposal for the economic, social and environmental future of the area, which will see major benefits delivered.”

The application has proved controversial, with more than 230 people signing a petition to object to the plans put forward.

In an objection letter, a local resident named Thomas Macready wrote: “As concerned residents and stakeholders in our community, we believe the proposed housing developments are not in the best interests of our neighbourhood and will have several adverse effects on our local environment, infrastructure and quality of life.” Readers also mentioned that 10% of homes being deemed ‘affordable’ is ‘not enough’.

A spokesperson for the developers said: “The development would also deliver the provision of new public open spaces, children’s play areas, and foot and cycle paths throughout the site.