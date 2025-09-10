Remodelled Worthing property offers luxury accommodation and breathtaking views of the South Downs

Estate agent Fox & Sons says the property in Kearsley Drive, Findon Valley, has been tastefully designed throughout, having been extended at the rear and remodelled.
Currently offering two bedrooms, the luxurious house has a substantial west-facing lodge / garden room, which backs on to downland and offers beautiful views.
There is an impressive open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, finished with porcelain-tiled flooring and underfloor heating. The dual aspect floods the room with natural light and showcases stunning views across Findon Valley.
Both bedrooms are generous doubles with en-suite facilities and there is a dressing room with extensive fitted wardrobes adjoining the principal suite.
The partially-converted double garage can be accessed from the inner lobby. It is currently used as a workroom but has potential for additional living accommodation.
A west-facing veranda offers a spectacular outlook over the valley and a private driveway provides ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles.
The rear garden is tiered, with a patio area directly accessible from the kitchen / dining space and a further elevated patio that enjoys uninterrupted views.
On this upper level sits the garden room, complete with a partitioned workshop – an ideal space for hobbies, entertaining, or potential ancillary accommodation.
