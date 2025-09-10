Remodelled Worthing property offers luxury accommodation and breathtaking views of the South Downs

Published 10th Sep 2025
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
A remodelled detached house with landscaped garden and breathtaking views of the South Downs has come on the market in Worthing priced at £900,000.

Estate agent Fox & Sons says the property in Kearsley Drive, Findon Valley, has been tastefully designed throughout, having been extended at the rear and remodelled.

Currently offering two bedrooms, the luxurious house has a substantial west-facing lodge / garden room, which backs on to downland and offers beautiful views.

There is an impressive open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, finished with porcelain-tiled flooring and underfloor heating. The dual aspect floods the room with natural light and showcases stunning views across Findon Valley.

Both bedrooms are generous doubles with en-suite facilities and there is a dressing room with extensive fitted wardrobes adjoining the principal suite.

The partially-converted double garage can be accessed from the inner lobby. It is currently used as a workroom but has potential for additional living accommodation.

A west-facing veranda offers a spectacular outlook over the valley and a private driveway provides ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The rear garden is tiered, with a patio area directly accessible from the kitchen / dining space and a further elevated patio that enjoys uninterrupted views.

On this upper level sits the garden room, complete with a partitioned workshop – an ideal space for hobbies, entertaining, or potential ancillary accommodation.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

