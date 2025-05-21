Resilient gardens - planting for tomorrow, caring for today

While this week’s Chelsea Flower Show showcases stunning planting schemes, with many focusing on a drier future for gardeners, it’s a timely reminder of the changing climate conditions we’re seeing in our own gardens. Dry spells are becoming more frequent and both professional and amateur gardeners alike need to adapt their planting (and planning) to these.

Squire’s is on hand with advice on how to support both drought-tolerant plants and those more susceptible to dry conditions. As we experience dry weather and rising temperatures ahead of summer, Squire’s Garden Centres is encouraging gardeners to act now to help keep their outdoor spaces healthy and resilient.

Squire’s Plant Expert, Shaun Howell, based in West Sussex, comments: “Many favourites such as Hydrangeas, Camellias, Rhododendrons, Hostas and Ferns are among the “thirsty plants” that typically feel the effects of dry spells first – particularly if newly planted. Lawns and young trees and shrubs are also especially vulnerable during dry periods.

“Now is absolutely the time to be proactive! One of the simplest and smartest things gardeners can do is apply mulch around the base of plants – it helps lock in moisture and shields the soil from the drying effects of the sun.”

Plant Expert, Shaun Howell, with Hostas, at Squire's Garden Centres, Crawley,

Expert Tips from the Squire’s Plant Team:

Water early or late in the day : Avoid watering in the heat of the day – early morning or evening is best to prevent evaporation, allowing plants to absorb the moisture more efficiently.

: Avoid watering in the heat of the day – early morning or evening is best to prevent evaporation, allowing plants to absorb the moisture more efficiently. Prioritise pots and containers : These dry out much faster than borders, so move them into shade, if possible.

: These dry out much faster than borders, so move them into shade, if possible. Plant clever : If you're still adding to your garden, opt for drought-tolerant choices like Buddleja, Lavender, Salvia, Agapanthus, Eryngium (Sea Holly), Sedum, Convolvulus Cneorum (Silverbush) and ornamental grasses such as Fascicularia Bicolour

: If you're still adding to your garden, opt for drought-tolerant choices like such as Help new plants settle : Clematis, for instance, benefit from being planted deep with roots shaded to stay cool and moist.

: Clematis, for instance, benefit from being planted deep with roots shaded to stay cool and moist. Collect rainwater: Plan ahead and invest in water butts to capture the rain when it does arrive. This also saves mains water for the most vulnerable plants.

Shaun adds: “Don’t forget your soil – healthy soil holds water better. Adding organic matter like homemade compost or well-rotted manure helps improve its structure and water-holding capacity.”

With thoughtful planting and simple adjustments to care routines, gardens can still thrive during dry conditions. Whether you’re after drought-busting plants or need guidance on mulching and watering, the knowledgeable team at your local Squire’s is ready to help.