Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report | Picture: Pixabay/neenastine

Revealed: top 10 neighbourhoods in Sussex with the highest decrease in property prices

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
A new report has ranked all areas of Sussex based on the decrease in property prices over a 12-month period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which ranked neighbourhoods in Sussex based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

Here is a list of the top 10 areas in the county with the highest decrease in property prices.

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £900,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £633,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -29.7%

1. Milland and South Harting, Chichester

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £900,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £633,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -29.7% Photo: google

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £585,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £460,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -21.4%

2. Southbourne, Bosham & Thorney, Chichester

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £585,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £460,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -21.4% Photo: google

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £715,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £610,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -14.7% (Photo for illustration purposes only)

3. Easebourne & Petworth, Chichester

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £715,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £610,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -14.7% (Photo for illustration purposes only) Photo: S Robards

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £639,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £550,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -13.9%

4. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale, Chichester

Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £639,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £550,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -13.9% Photo: Google

