Revealed: top 10 neighbourhoods in Sussex with the highest decrease in property prices

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which ranked neighbourhoods in Sussex based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.
Here is a list of the top 10 areas in the county with the highest decrease in property prices.
1. Milland and South Harting, Chichester
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £900,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £633,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -29.7% Photo: google
2. Southbourne, Bosham & Thorney, Chichester
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £585,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £460,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -21.4% Photo: google
3. Easebourne & Petworth, Chichester
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £715,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £610,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -14.7% (Photo for illustration purposes only) Photo: S Robards
4. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale, Chichester
Property Price Median (year ending September 2023) £639,000 Property Price Median (year ending September 2024) £550,000 Percentage Decrease (September 2023/September 2024) -13.9% Photo: Google
