Riverside terraced house in Littlehampton comes to the market with a Stamp Duty special offer

For a limited time, the vendor is offering to contribute up to £2,500 towards the increased stamp duty costs introduced in April.
Estate agent Cubitt & West explains this is a goodwill gesture to support buyers affected by the recent tax change, and the contribution will be applied at completion of the sale.
The three-bedroom town house, in Pier Road, Littlehampton, is available chain free at a guide price of £350,000. The agents say it is a fantastic location close to the river and within walking distance of the town centre.
Accommodation is spacious and versatile, with a kitchen / breakfast room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor, a lounge and master bedroom with en-suite on the first floor, and a bathroom and two further bedrooms on the second floor, one with en-suite shower room.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.