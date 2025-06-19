Riverside terraced house in Littlehampton comes to the market with a Stamp Duty special offer

For a limited time, the vendor is offering to contribute up to £2,500 towards the increased stamp duty costs introduced in April.

Estate agent Cubitt & West explains this is a goodwill gesture to support buyers affected by the recent tax change, and the contribution will be applied at completion of the sale.

The three-bedroom town house, in Pier Road, Littlehampton, is available chain free at a guide price of £350,000. The agents say it is a fantastic location close to the river and within walking distance of the town centre.

Accommodation is spacious and versatile, with a kitchen / breakfast room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor, a lounge and master bedroom with en-suite on the first floor, and a bathroom and two further bedrooms on the second floor, one with en-suite shower room.

1 . Pier Road, Littlehampton Photo: Zoopla

2 . Pier Road, Littlehampton Photo: Zoopla

3 . Pier Road, Littlehampton The kitchen / breakfast room on the ground floor Photo: Zoopla

4 . Pier Road, Littlehampton Photo: Zoopla