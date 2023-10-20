A dilapidated building in Chichester is coming up for auction next month.

The detached 1A Adelaide Road is among 134 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top property auctioneers in the UK.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year and offers specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Essex and the West Country.

The property is to be listed with a freehold guide price of £330,000 to £350,000 and vacant possession, with the auction ending on Wednesday, November 1.

The building is situated a short distance from the city centre and was previously in use as takeaway restaurant.

Auction appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Although in a poor state of repair at present, the building is sold with the benefit of planning consent for a part conversion/part new build project.”