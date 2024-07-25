Sales suite opens at luxury new development Arundel Gate, located on Ford Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning property developer Esquire Developments proudly opens the doors to the brand-new Sales and Choices Suite at their recently launched, luxury development Arundel Gate, their first development outside of Kent, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the area.

Award-winning property developer Esquire Developments proudly opens the doors to the brand-new Sales and Choices Suite at their recently launched, luxury development Arundel Gate, their first development outside of Kent, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the area.

Arundel Gate features 90 exquisitely designed homes ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms. Each home is meticulously crafted with the homeowner in mind, boasting amenities such as driveway parking with a garage and EV charger, underfloor heating on the ground floor, fully integrated NEFF appliance kitchens. The larger properties also include dressing rooms, full height windows and luxurious free-standing baths. The development also offers extensive community green spaces, two play areas, and a maze, enhancing the living experience for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Partnership with the Duke of Norfolk, Esquire Developments is elated to become a part of the historic town. Head of Sales and Marketing, Miss Alex Mattingly said “We are so proud to be building our homes in this historic town and are so excited to be a part of the Arundel community. We have recently been out in Arundel working with local businesses and the community to film a promotional video which will showcase our new development and the great area it is a part of.”

Arundel Gate Sales Suite

Miss Mattingly continues “So much hard work has gone into preparing our new Sales and Choices Suite at Arundel Gate, and we are delighted to be open and offering appointments. We have already secured reservations off-plan since opening and are looking forward to welcoming more homeowners onto their Esquire journey in the coming weeks.”

Potential buyers are invited to visit the Arundel Gate Sales Team six days a week, with walk-ins welcome, though appointments are recommended. The development’s 4-bedroom showhome, “The Bishop,” is set to launch in August, coinciding with the use of a view unit home “The Apeldoorn” as a space for artists to display their work during the renowned Arundel Gallery Trail.