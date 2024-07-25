Sales suite opens at luxury new development Arundel Gate, located on Ford Road
Award-winning property developer Esquire Developments proudly opens the doors to the brand-new Sales and Choices Suite at their recently launched, luxury development Arundel Gate, their first development outside of Kent, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the area.
Arundel Gate features 90 exquisitely designed homes ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms. Each home is meticulously crafted with the homeowner in mind, boasting amenities such as driveway parking with a garage and EV charger, underfloor heating on the ground floor, fully integrated NEFF appliance kitchens. The larger properties also include dressing rooms, full height windows and luxurious free-standing baths. The development also offers extensive community green spaces, two play areas, and a maze, enhancing the living experience for residents.
In Partnership with the Duke of Norfolk, Esquire Developments is elated to become a part of the historic town. Head of Sales and Marketing, Miss Alex Mattingly said “We are so proud to be building our homes in this historic town and are so excited to be a part of the Arundel community. We have recently been out in Arundel working with local businesses and the community to film a promotional video which will showcase our new development and the great area it is a part of.”
Miss Mattingly continues “So much hard work has gone into preparing our new Sales and Choices Suite at Arundel Gate, and we are delighted to be open and offering appointments. We have already secured reservations off-plan since opening and are looking forward to welcoming more homeowners onto their Esquire journey in the coming weeks.”
Potential buyers are invited to visit the Arundel Gate Sales Team six days a week, with walk-ins welcome, though appointments are recommended. The development’s 4-bedroom showhome, “The Bishop,” is set to launch in August, coinciding with the use of a view unit home “The Apeldoorn” as a space for artists to display their work during the renowned Arundel Gallery Trail.
Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the development are now available to reserve off-plan on Esquire’s website, Rightmove and Zoopla, also giving potential buyers the chance to personalise their new home by choosing their internal finishes from an expansive, high specification range of choices, from Kitchen cupboards, worksurfaces to bathroom tiles.
