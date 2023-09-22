Saltdean chalet bungalow sold at auction

A detached chalet bungalow in need of updating on a prominent corner plot overlooking a park near Brighton went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-bedroom 52 Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £440,000 freehold after strong bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This ideal opportunity to acquire a detached chalet bungalow arranged over two floors, providing light and spacious accommodation in need of updating proved too good to miss.

AUCTION: 52 Arundel Drive East

“We considered that this bungalow had the potential for redevelopment or extension, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, and strong early interest translated into competitive bidding.”

Arundel Drive East is situated in East Saltdean, overlooking the Saltdean Oval Park close to shopping facilities and all local amenities, including the well-known Saltdean Lido.

The sea front is easily accessible with its recreational facilities and there are excellent road links via the A259 to Brighton, Lewes and all surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

l A lock-up garage just off Hove seafront sparked a bidding war before it was sold for £44,000 – more than twice the freehold guide price – as an investment.

The garage, situated in the northern row at the west end of a compound rear of Princes Avenue, is currently let on a licence at £1,140 per annum.

The compound is located between Kingsway and Princes Avenue with vehicular access from the rear of Viceroy Lodge, just off Hove Street and additional access between 2 and 2B Princes Avenue.

Richard added: “In a city where parking is generally at a premium, a rarely available lock-up garage was sure to attract strong interest – and this proved to be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone thinking of disposing of a similar property might wish to come to market now.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.