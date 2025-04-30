Sea air and countryside surroundings delight homebuyers at Hailsham development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, is gearing up to launch a delightful collection of new houses at Latimer at Summerhill Gardens in the historic market town of Hailsham, East Sussex.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conveniently nestled between the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the South Downs National Park and the beautiful beaches of the south coast – whilst still being less than 90 minutes from London – Latimer at Summerhill Gardens blends commutable countryside living with coastal adventure.

Latimer at Summerhill Gardens is home to pretty, two-storey houses ranging from two to four bedrooms, with 11 different house types and layouts available to choose from. Launching in Spring/Summer 2025, the homes will be available with shared ownership, making them an affordable entry point into the market for local first-time buyers. Designed with families and nature both firmly in mind, the Summerhill Gardens neighbourhood features several areas devoted to play parks and open public spaces, where children can play safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Truman, Regional Sales Manager at Latimer by Clarion Housing Group, comments: “Families buying their first home often feel that they have to make compromises, but we don’t believe that should be the case. We want Latimer buyers at Summerhill Gardens to have it all – commutability, architectural appeal, affordability, plus easy access to the coast and countryside that is on the doorstep. Homes at Latimer at Summerhill Gardens offer all this and more, with shared ownership ensuring local families can be part of this beautiful new neighbourhood for less.”

Summerhill Gardens

For families, Latimer at Summerhill Gardens provides bright, spacious homes with interiors that can be used flexibly to suit their needs. Each home enjoys a number of stylish features, including individually designed kitchens with integrated oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, as well as contemporary neutral bathrooms. Every property is built in line with Latimer’s commitment to excellence, from their high-quality design to their superb craftsmanship.

The choice of location in Hailsham is also part of this commitment. The placement of Summerhill Gardens means residents enjoy easy access to the surrounding countryside and the south coast. Polegate station, under three miles from Summerhill Gardens, provides direct trains to Eastbourne in as little as ten minutes, ensuring the sandy beach and reviving sea air are always within reach. For days out in the countryside, the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is about five miles from Latimer at Summerhill Gardens, providing 500 square miles of ancient landscape to explore, with cycleways, hiking trails and horse-riding routes. The South Downs National Park is also within easy reach, delivering a wealth of beauty in the form of heath and chalk hills and the famous white cliffs of Beachy Head.

Family-friendly attractions are abound in this part of East Sussex, with the Cuckoo Trail delighting walkers between Hailsham to Polegate, Bedgebury Forest providing a wilder escape and Ashdown Forest (the inspiration for AA Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood) charming all those who grew up reading Winnie the Pooh. For adventures with the children, Knockhatch Adventure Park is home to everything from waterslides and soft play to a petting farm, Blackberry Farm Park provides the chance to ride ponies and Drusilla’s Park Zoo delivers the chance to see monkeys, penguins and giant anteaters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For daily life, Hailsham delivers all the essentials, with a Waitrose, Asda, Lidl and Tesco, in addition to an interesting array of independent shops. A street market sees local traders tout their wares twice a month, alternating with a farmers’ market for an abundance of fresh, seasonal produce. Hailsham also has a lively local restaurant scene, with diners enjoying everything from Italian and Indian flavours to modern British cooking, while a programme of theatre, music and films at local institution The Pavilion, along with fine art at Gallery North, provides plenty of local culture.

As Summerhill Gardens has been designed with families in mind, local schooling options are important. Within a few miles of the new homes is a selection of primary and secondary schools with Good and Outstanding Ofsted ratings, providing parents with plenty of choice.

Parents who commute for work are also well served, with the nearby A22 and A23 providing access to the M25, and regular trains from Polegate station serving London Bridge and London Victoria in under an hour and a half. Gatwick Airport is also easily reached by train or car, while Newhaven Ferry Port, just 18 miles from Summerhill Gardens, provides access to Dieppe and the European mainland beyond.

Homes at Summerhill Gardens, built in line with Latimer’s commitment to creating spaces and homes that are amazing to live in and visit, will be available priced from £112,875 for a 35% share of a two bedroom house.

To find out more about shared ownership with Latimer at Summerhill Gardens, visit https://www.latimerhomes.com/new-build-homes/east-sussex/hailsham/summerhill or call 0300 100 0309.