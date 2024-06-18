Seafaring Dutch barge houseboat moored in Sussex comes on the market with a guide price of £275,000

The 70ft barge is located at Arun Shipyard, Rope Walk, Littlehampton. The boat has been professionally fitted out with a beautiful master cabin, generous shower room, spacious open-plan living room with two sofa beds, and fitted kitchen with Siemens oven, washing machine, ice-maker, two fridges, storage cupboards, microwave and induction hob.

There is also an outdoor dining area, an aft deck table and benches providing a comfortable place to eat which can be covered by an awning.

Gentoo is a fully-equipped vessel featuring a six-litre New Holland diesel engine, hydraulic anchor, lifting crane, navigation lighting and bow thrusters.

1 . Gentoo, Arun Shipyard, Rope Walk, Littlehampton This stunning seafaring Dutch barge houseboat on a private mooring on the River Arun has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents with a guide price of £275,000 Photo: Zoopla

