Second World War hospital converted to 2-bed on the market for £370,000 in Horsham

Roffey Park House was built for a highly regarded local family and boasts a wealth of history including being used a Second World War hospital and continued as so until 1980.

After being left empty for a number years after, the Victorian manor house was converted into a blend of apartments, mews houses and a converted ballroom all set on grounds and gardens extending to 19 acres as well as extensive car parking facilities.The mews house forms part of the converted East Wing and offer both spacious accommodation and a wealth of character features including, picture rails, high ceilings and large bay window with spectacular views.

This property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

The living room boasts a large window flooding the room with natural light and also contains a feature fireplace.

There are two double bedrooms both benefitting from built in wardrobes.To the front of the property is a courtyard with lighting leading up to the front door as well as well-maintained flower beds.

Roffey Park, Forest Road, Colgate, Horsham RH12.

Sold by Brock Taylor. Photos and details from Zoopla.

