See East Sussex beach home shortlisted for top award

Sea Breeze is located on Camber Sands beach in East Sussex, directly backing on to the sand dunes behind and with views across the beach and English Channel.

The site is one of only a handful of properties in the region which are only accessed by driving along the beach.

There are three double bedrooms at first floor level with two en-suite rooms and a family bathroom.

A spokesman for RX Architects said: “The dunes behind the property are a unique landscape feature and are designated as a SSSI. The designs are focused on creating a robust building to cope with the extreme weather conditions, with high winds, moving sand and salt air.”

Seven projects were selected by the expert jury who visited 12 shortlisted projects before making the final decision.

Regional jury Chair Adam Richards said: “Good architecture solves problems, makes ‘places’ and shapes us as people. The significant number of school projects in this year’s RIBA South East Awards shows that many clients in the education sector recognise that working with good architects can add significant value.

“This value lies not just in mastering often-complex briefs, but also in adding quality buildings sensitively and creatively to school estates, for the benefit of students and staff.

“Other award-winning buildings demonstrate high standards in conservation, innovation and an understanding of the nature of place – harnessing the communicative power of architecture to mediate our understanding of life and death.”

The 2022 RIBA South East Building of the Year will be announced on May 24 at a ceremony at RIBA’s HQ in London.

RIBA South East Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, which will be announced in June.

Take a look at the pictures of the seven stunning locations. All images provided by RIBA.

The 2022 RIBA South East Award winning projects are:

East Sussex

Seabreeze, RX Architects

West Sussex

Morlands Farm Dutch Barn, West Sussex, Sandy Rendel Architects.

Kent

Aisher House, Sevenoaks School, Sevenoaks, Tim Ronalds Architects

Cobham Dairy, Cobham, Purcell (no link available)

The Mitchell Building, The Skinners’ School, Tunbridge Wells, Bell Phillips Architects

Surrey

Guildford Crematorium, Godalming, Haverstock

Sir Sydney Camm Science + Technology, Claremont Fan Court School, Esher, Fletcher Crane Architects

