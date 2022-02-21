See inside beautifully refurbished Grade II listed cottage in idyllic Sussex village

Coopers Cottage, in Green Lane, also has landscaped rear gardens and good views over the surrounding Downland countryside.
Four bedrooms, plus a dining room, a kitchen and a spacious sitting room make up the bulk of this property.
The sitting room has access to the garden via a paved patio.
On the market for £750,000, Coopers Cottage is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.
