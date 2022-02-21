Grade II listed cottage for sale in Jevington. SUS-220221-102129001

See inside beautifully refurbished Grade II listed cottage in idyllic Sussex village

This beautifully presented Grade II listed home in Jevington has been vastly improved by the current owners to provide accommodation with a wealth of period detail and charm.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:05 am

Coopers Cottage, in Green Lane, also has landscaped rear gardens and good views over the surrounding Downland countryside.

Four bedrooms, plus a dining room, a kitchen and a spacious sitting room make up the bulk of this property.

The sitting room has access to the garden via a paved patio.

On the market for £750,000, Coopers Cottage is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

For more information, visit Zoopla here

• For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

Grade II listed cottage for sale in Jevington. SUS-220221-102140001

Photo Sales

2.

Grade II listed cottage for sale in Jevington. SUS-220221-102150001

Photo Sales

3.

Grade II listed cottage for sale in Jevington. SUS-220221-102200001

Photo Sales

4.

Grade II listed cottage for sale in Jevington. SUS-220221-102210001

Photo Sales
SussexGrade IIZooplaGreen LaneFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 6