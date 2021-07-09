See inside most popular renovation properties for sale on Zoopla for under £250,000 in East Sussex

The first property featured is in Mortimer Gardens, near Polegate and is on the market with a auction guide price of £210,000. The two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is located in Wannock and has a lounge, kitchen, family bathroom and downstairs toilet. The property also has front and rear gardens, off road parking and a garage.

The second property in our gallery is a three bedroom semi-detached home in Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards. This older style house is on the market for £230,000 and has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and separate toilet with three good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Outside there are gardens to the front and rear, which are currently overgrown.

Next in the gallery is a detached bungalow in need of complete modernisation. The property will go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £190,000. It is in Albert Road, Polegate and has a good-sized living room to the front, with a separate kitchen, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Lastly, there is a half finished two bedroom detached bungalow in Hastings on the market for £160,000. Available to developers and cash buyers only, the property is in Priory Road and being sold as a building project.

1. Mortimer Gardens, Polegate, via Zoopla Buy photo

2. Mortimer Gardens, Polegate, via Zoopla Buy photo

3. Mortimer Gardens, Polegate, via Zoopla Buy photo

4. Mortimer Gardens, Polegate, via Zoopla Buy photo