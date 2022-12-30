See inside: photos of an astonishing eight-bedroom Lindfield house that dates from the 17th century
A Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the mid-17th century is up for sale in Lindfield.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Lindfield Place in the High Street is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield and offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and five receptions.
The house costs £3,850,000 and is arranged over three floors together with a cellar. It also offers more than 6,000 square feet of accommodation.
The grounds have a detached coach house and a one-bedroom self-contained first floor apartment too. Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.
