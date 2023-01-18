Edit Account-Sign Out
See inside: photos of an astonishing seven-bedroom Grade II Listed 15th century character property in Charlwood on sale for £2.2 million

A Grade II* listed 15th century character house is up for sale in Charlwood.

By Mark Dunford
20 minutes ago

Set back from the main road, down the long gated driveway, lies Tifters Manor is a stunning example of a 15th Century.

Tifters Manor is on the market with eXp World Uk and offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and office/cinema room, exposed beams and woodwork and is surrounded by mature woodland.

Recently renovated to a traditionally high standard, Tifters Manor makes for the ideal setting for a family set on enjoying the property and the gorgeous circa. 3.5 acres of gardens and mature woodland.

Tifters Manor is steeped in a long and rich history, with published articles featuring the property (Country Life), and even once being owned by the Secretary of Queen Mary. Queen Mary herself even commissioned a commemorative tree to be planted while she visited the property. A plaque is available detailing this.

1. Tifters Manor

Set back from the main road, down the long gated driveway, lies Tifters Manor; a stunning example of a 15th Century, Grade II Listed Character property, set in the beautiful village of Charlwood, Surrey.

Photo: zoopla

2. Tifters Manor

Exposed Oak beams, vaulted ceilings and Inglenook fireplaces give the property its life, soul, and a depth of character and charm that is rarely found, but always appreciated.

Photo: zoopla

3. Tifters Manor

Recently renovated to a traditionally high standard, Tifters Manor makes for the ideal setting for a family set on enjoying the property and the gorgeous circa. 3.5 acres of gardens and mature woodland.

Photo: zoopla

4. Tifters Manor

Tifters Manor is steeped in a long and rich history, with published articles featuring the property (Country Life), and even once being owned by the Secretary of Queen Mary.

Photo: Zoopla

