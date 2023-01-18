A Grade II* listed 15th century character house is up for sale in Charlwood.

Set back from the main road, down the long gated driveway, lies Tifters Manor is a stunning example of a 15th Century.

Tifters Manor is on the market with eXp World Uk and offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and office/cinema room, exposed beams and woodwork and is surrounded by mature woodland.

Recently renovated to a traditionally high standard, Tifters Manor makes for the ideal setting for a family set on enjoying the property and the gorgeous circa. 3.5 acres of gardens and mature woodland.

Tifters Manor is steeped in a long and rich history, with published articles featuring the property (Country Life), and even once being owned by the Secretary of Queen Mary. Queen Mary herself even commissioned a commemorative tree to be planted while she visited the property. A plaque is available detailing this.

