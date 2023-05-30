Edit Account-Sign Out
See inside £1.35million Worthing home with private access to 'secret park'

This beautiful four-bedroom 1930s home in one of Worthing's premier avenues has been considerably modernised and is now on the market with Coast & Country Real Estate at £1,350,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 30th May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:30 BST

Not only does the property have its own stunning south-facing back garden, it also has a private secure gate leading to what some know as the 'secret park’ of Charmandean.

The house itself has three reception rooms, a stylish fitted kitchen with fully-integrated appliances and a fabulous family bathroom, as well as en-suite to the main bedroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

