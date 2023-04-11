Edit Account-Sign Out
See inside stunning £1.3m Worthing home on substantial plot with enclosed swimming pool

This stunning detached house in Worthing has just come on the market with Jacobs Steel with offers over £1,300,000 invited. The four-bedroom property in Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, is set in a substantial plot over 3,000sq ft and the accommodation is spacious and versatile.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:31 BST

The property boasts a 26ft living room, snug/family room, dining room, games room, kitchen, utility room, annex, study, gym. There are four bedrooms, one with en-suite and balcony. The large south-facing rear garden is perfect for entertaining, with covered seating area, swimming pool and summerhouse.

All pictures and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Offers over £1,300,000 are invited for this four-bedroom detached house in Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, which has just come on the market with Jacobs Steel. It is set in a substantial plot over 3,000sq ft and the accommodation is spacious and versatile.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

