See inside stunning £1.3m Worthing home on substantial plot with enclosed swimming pool

This stunning detached house in Worthing has just come on the market with Jacobs Steel with offers over £1,300,000 invited. The four-bedroom property in Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, is set in a substantial plot over 3,000sq ft and the accommodation is spacious and versatile.
The property boasts a 26ft living room, snug/family room, dining room, games room, kitchen, utility room, annex, study, gym. There are four bedrooms, one with en-suite and balcony. The large south-facing rear garden is perfect for entertaining, with covered seating area, swimming pool and summerhouse.
