See inside this beautiful apartment in Eastbourne - with stunning 100ft garden

This home in Tideswell Road is described as an ‘outstanding garden apartment in a sought after Eastbourne location’ by the selling agent, and features a large conservatory with double doors leading out into the beautifully tended gardens.

There is also a large double bedroom with modern fitted bespoke wardrobes, a modern kitchen/diner with fitted appliances and a large, Art Deco style living room with fireplace and back door leading outside to the side of the property.

The beautifully designed back garden is more than 100 ft long, and there is also a large summer house.

Offers of more than £180,000 are invited on this property, which is being sold by agent Tyron Ash via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

