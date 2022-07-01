See inside this beautifully decorated period home in sought after Lewes

This light-filled semi detached Edwardian home has been beautifully converted and updated to blend the best of contemporary living with period charm – and it’s in a sought after part of Lewes, too.

There is a large entrance hall, four reception rooms including kitchen breakfast and dining rooms, a patio courtyard and garden, and a loft all ready for conversion.

The whole property, which also features off road parking, comprises 2,692 sq ft of accommodation in total.

It is located in King Henry’s Road, in the popular Wallands area of Lewes. and is on the market for £1,500,000.

The property is being sold by agent Lewes Estates via Zoopla.

