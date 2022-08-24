Tall Trees, situated in the High Street, Angmering, was completed in 2013 and has been beautifully finished.

The interior is spacious with ‘impressive’ ceiling heights, and the hallway houses a large mahogany imperial staircase.

The property has six bedrooms – five of which have en-suite bathrooms – an open plan living area and kitchen, a drawing room, dining room and personal cinema, complete with wood panelling sourced from the Savoy Hotel in London.

There is also an indoor swimming pool, which has its own changing facilities, sauna and steam room.

Outside there is about four acres of land, which houses a children’s play area, hard tennis court and a large summer house which currently acts as a games room.

You can view this property on Zoopla.

