See inside versatile Littlehampton house with planning permission for loft conversion

A versatile Littlehampton house with planning permission for a loft conversion has come on the market and offers over £290,000 are invited.

The three-bedroom terrace is a hidden gem, close to Littlehampton Railway Station and the town centre but tucked away in Gloucester Road.

The spacious property is beautifully proportioned, offering the ideal blend of comfort, convenience and potential.

Step inside to a bright and welcoming entrance hall that flows into a spacious living room with feature fireplace and large bay window.

The separate dining room, currently being used as a playroom, opens directly on to the landscaped garden. The kitchen also enjoys garden access and a family bathroom completes the ground floor layout.

Upstairs are three generously-sized bedrooms and there is already planning permission approved for a loft conversion, allowing for a fourth bedroom and an additional shower room.

The garden is low maintenance and the off-road parking at the rear is a rare find in this popular location.

