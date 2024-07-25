Selsey thatched cottage sold at auction
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two-bedroom 100 East Street was among 165 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It was sold for £255,000 freehold with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 24 July.
Situated in the Old Selsey conservation area, the attractive cottage was previously let at £10,800 per annum.
Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Built in the 1800s and originally part of a development at the time known as the ‘Fishermen’s Quarters’, the lovely cottage has been modernised and extended and offers two bedroom accommodation.
“We considered the cottage ideal for an owner occupier or as an addition to a residential property portfolio – and our bidders agreed.”
“Most recently let on an assured shorthold tenancy, it has also previously been used as a short term holiday let achieving up to £1,100 per week during peak season.”
Selsey is located on the southernmost tip of the Manhood Peninsula which offers some of West Sussex’s best beaches.
Chichester and the A27 are just an eight-mile drive away enabling easy access to Goodwood, Fontwell and the South Downs, with other major road networks and cities beyond.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 16 September and ends on Wednesday 18 September. Entries close on 27 August with the catalogue available from 31 August.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.