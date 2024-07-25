Selsey thatched cottage sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charming, thatched cottage in Selsey went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Two-bedroom 100 East Street was among 165 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £255,000 freehold with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 24 July.

Situated in the Old Selsey conservation area, the attractive cottage was previously let at £10,800 per annum.

SOLD: 100 East Street, Selsey

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Built in the 1800s and originally part of a development at the time known as the ‘Fishermen’s Quarters’, the lovely cottage has been modernised and extended and offers two bedroom accommodation.

“We considered the cottage ideal for an owner occupier or as an addition to a residential property portfolio – and our bidders agreed.”

“Most recently let on an assured shorthold tenancy, it has also previously been used as a short term holiday let achieving up to £1,100 per week during peak season.”

Selsey is located on the southernmost tip of the Manhood Peninsula which offers some of West Sussex’s best beaches.

Chichester and the A27 are just an eight-mile drive away enabling easy access to Goodwood, Fontwell and the South Downs, with other major road networks and cities beyond.

