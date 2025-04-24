Shared ownership in Hassocks delivers 'affordable village living' less than an hour from London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, has revealed a beautiful collection of nine new homes in the desirable village of Hassocks, West Sussex, with deposits from just £2,375.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, has revealed a beautiful collection of nine new homes in the desirable village of Hassocks, West Sussex. Available with shared ownership, the properties are part of the wider Friars Oak development, where tree-lined avenues, green areas and a lovely central playpark emphasise the family-friendly lifestyle available in this stunning rural inlet of Sussex.

Just launched, Friars Oak features two- and three-bedroom houses that offer a range of layouts to suit differing needs. Each of the properties showcases Latimer’s deep commitment to creating amazing homes and spaces in exceptional locations. The shared ownership properties are just a mile from Hassocks village centre, which is home to a selection of independent businesses, with all the quaint originality of a quintessential English village. The peaceful village atmosphere is complemented by the surrounding natural beauty of Ditchling Beacon and the South Downs National Park, with the south coast just 10 miles away for a selection of picturesque beaches, including Worthing and Saltdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Truman, Regional Sales Manager at Latimer by Clarion Housing Group, comments: “Hassocks offers a beautiful setting for an active, sociable village lifestyle. We are delighted to offer nine elegant new houses with shared ownership there, providing local buyers with an affordable way to be part of the lovely Friars Oak community.”

Friars Oak in Hassocks

Each property at Friars Oak will enjoy Latimer’s signature specification and attention to detail. Inside, open-plan living spaces encourage family interaction, whilst every home benefits from a private garden, extending the living space for the sunnier months.

In addition to enjoying the superb serenity of its village location, Friars Oak also provides easy access to the bustling cities of Brighton and London. Hassocks station, an easy mile walk from Friars Oak, provides services to Hove in 10 minutes and Brighton in 11. Heading north, Burgess Hill is a three-minute train journey, while travellers can reach Gatwick Airport in 21. For commuters, London Victoria and London Bridge are 55 and 57 minutes’ train journey respectively, meaning Friars Oak is well suited to those working in London but wanting to return home to an idyllic rural retreat at the end of the day.

Between the independent shops, traditional pubs and welcoming coffee shops and restaurants of Hassocks, plus the wide selection of national brands available at nearby Burgess Hill, Friars Oak residents have all they need on their doorstep. A variety of local sports clubs provide opportunities for residents to keep fit and socialise, as does the beautiful greenery of Adastra Park, which is home to a skate park, multiple playgrounds, adult fitness equipment, football pitches, a cricket pitch, a bowling green and tennis courts. A gym, squash courts, golf facilities and more are also available in the immediate locality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families with children, Friars Oak provides easy access to a selection of primary schools rated Good by Ofsted, such as Hassocks Infant School and The Windmills Junior School. Secondary schools are available in Hassocks, Burgess Hill and nearby Hurstpierpoint.

Shared ownership means the buyer only needs a deposit based on the share of the property they initially buy. So, purchasing a 25% share of a property valued at £200,000, where a 5% deposit was required, would mean raising a deposit of just £2,500. The buyer can then increase their share of ownership according to their own finances and timescale, all the way up to full ownership. The buyer pays a subsidised rent to Latimer on the share of the property that they don’t yet own, with the rent decreasing proportionately as the buyer purchases more shares of the home.

Designed to support local buyers, Latimer’s shared ownership homes at Friars Oak require applicants to have a living or working connection of at least three months’ duration to the Mid Sussex area. Those interested in the development can register their interest online and find out more about shared ownership with Latimer at Friars Oak by visiting https://www.latimerhomes.com/new-build-homes/west-sussex/hassocks/friars-oak or calling 0300 304 7636.

Prices at Friars Oak start from £47,500 for a 10% share, with a deposit from as little as £2,375 for a three-bedroom house. For further information, please visit www.latimerhomes.com.