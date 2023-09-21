A ‘underutilised site’ will be transformed into an ‘inviting new community’ in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Southern Housing New Homes has announced the launch of Wharf Twenty One – ‘an exciting new shared ownership development’, with deposits to secure a new home starting at five per cent (£4,690). Photo: Southern Housing New Homes

“Comprising 97 high quality one and two-bedroom apartments, in two thoughtfully designed buildings along the revived River Adur waterfront, this new development promises a vibrant new community in a prime location,” a spokesperson for Southern Housing New Homes said.

“As a leading developer of aspirational yet affordable homes across the South East, Southern Housing New Homes’ launch of Wharf Twenty One is a pivotal moment in the regeneration of the area.

The homes – ‘designed to a high specification’ – will be available through shared ownership, with full market value prices ranging from £268,000 to £401,000. Photo: Southern Housing New Homes

"Located on the site of Shoreham's former commercial port, Wharf Twenty One will transform this underutilised site into an inviting new community that makes the most of the area’s natural waterside beauty.”

The homes – ‘designed to a high specification’ – will be available through shared ownership, with full market value prices ranging from £268,000 to £401,000.

All apartments will feature ‘stylish interiors’ with integrated Lamona appliances, zoned underfloor heating, and private balconies or terraces for every unit. Residents will also enjoy shared outdoor communal spaces with landscaped gardens that ‘evoke a neighbourhood feel’ and will ‘become popular spots to relax and enjoy the sights’.

Jane Williams, head of sales at Southern Housing New Homes, said: "We are excited to launch Wharf Twenty One and introduce these stunning new riverside apartments to the Shoreham community.

"With its thoughtful design and prime waterfront location, Wharf Twenty One exemplifies our commitment to developing high quality homes that enhance local areas while being within reach of those on modest salaries.

"This exceptional development's blend of contemporary style, communal spaces and attractive views will undoubtedly make it a standout addition to the exciting regeneration story of the area.”