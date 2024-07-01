Show home launch event set to give buyers a taste of life in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham homehunters will be given an exclusive taste of what life is like at Taylor Wimpey’s Swingate Park development in Hellingly as the housebuilder launches three new showhomes this weekend.

The event, which is to take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, will give interested parties the chance to view and visualise themselves in the three-bedroom Eynsford home and four-bedroom Trelton and Plumdale homes.

Taylor Wimpey’s friendly team of Sales Executives will also be on hand to talk through offers and schemes available such as the housebuilders Easymover scheme, which can help homebuyers provisionally reserve a new home - even if their existing property has not been sold yet.

The 351-home development is located on Park Farm, New Road, Hellingly, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 4EW.

Taylor Wimpey's Swingate Park development, Hellingly, Hailsham (CGI).

Mary O'Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re really excited to invite home buyers to our Swingate Park development to take a look around our new three and four-bedroom showhomes, and to enjoy the the green views and pathways from the development to Hellingly Country Park.

“Whether you’re a young couple in search of a flexible layout or a growing family looking for that bit of extra space, our popular Eynsford, Trelton and Plumdale homes have a range of features, appliances and specifications to suit a variety of buyers. Please contact the sales team at Swingate Park to book your place at the event.”