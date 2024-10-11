Show home launched at St Leonards development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kent-based housebuilder Roddy New Homes has unveiled the showhome at its new Ironlatch housing development in St Leonards-on-Sea.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large, detached, four-bedroom home, the showhome is one of the company's Hollington house types that features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, attached garage, bespoke fitted wardrobes in two bedrooms and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

As part of Roddy New Homes' commitment to sustainability, the Hollington also includes an environmentally friendly air source heat pump and an EV charging point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gated, private development of eight energy efficient, four- and five-bedroom family homes, Ironlatch - Roddy New Homes' newest development - launched earlier this year. The Hollington showhome recently opened at an exclusive event where attendees had the opportunity to explore the property, meet Roddy New Homes' sales team and put an early bird reservation on their dream home.

Roddy New Homes' new showhome at its Ironlatch development in St Leonards-on-Sea

Boasting a unique blend of historical charm and modern vibrancy, St Leonards-on-Sea is a coastal town and seaside resort near Hastings. Originally developed as a Regency resort, the town features Victorian architecture, a thriving arts scene, and a welcoming community. It also has a picturesque seaside location and excellent rail connections to London and beyond.

John Roddy, Managing Director at Roddy New Homes, said: "We're delighted to announce the opening of our showhome at Ironlatch and can't wait for prospective buyers to experience it for themselves. We firmly believe it offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and modern living in a peaceful setting.

"Offering our customers high quality, sustainable homes with an emphasis on low carbon construction methods and low running costs has always been our aim and we're convinced that the Hollington - and indeed the whole of the Ironlatch development - ticks all the boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At a time when household bills are so high, we're particularly excited to showcase the property's air source heat pump, which works by drawing warmth from the air outside and using it to supply the home's heating and hot water, reducing both homeowners' carbon footprints and energy bills."

The Hollington showhome will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm. Viewings are by appointment only; to register your interest, please contact: [email protected]

The Hollington, Plot One, Ironlatch, St Leonards-on-Sea. TN38 9JE.