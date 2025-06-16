Show home success leads sales at Meadow Gate

Excitement is building at Meadow Gate, Roffey Homes’ bespoke cul-de-sac development in Angmering, as the show home is the first property sold – to local buyers John and Susan Bliss.

The couple will be moving into their new home this summer, marking a significant milestone for the 32-home development located in the idyllic West Sussex village and delivered by the award-winning Worthing-based developers Roffey Homes.

Show homes are carefully designed and professionally staged to showcase the developer’s best finishes, layouts, and features. Research indicates that staged properties such as show homes sell up to 3 times faster than non-staged properties, and can also command sale prices up to 10% higher than non-staged homes. The sale of the Meadow Gate show home came so quickly, in fact – taking place shortly after the Phase One properties first became available – that a second show home has now been created.

The visual appeal of a beautifully curated show home helps potential buyers envisage themselves living there, and the attractive presentation sparks a quicker emotional response, speeding up a buyer’s decision to make an offer. And for John and Sue, it was indeed a swift decision when they viewed the property at Meadow Gate – as John explains:

“Sue and I are really looking forward to a new start at Meadow Gate. Lunch at least once a week at the Spotted Cow, walks across to Highdown – we did not take much persuading! It was love at first sight when Sue saw the show home, but that does not detract from all the help and assistance the team at Roffey Homes have given us.”

He continued to praise Roffey Homes, saying: “They have a good solid reputation locally for building homes a cut above the rest and ours seems to confirm that. The Sales team have bent over backwards to structure a deal that suits our situation, and I cannot praise them enough! Emma, in the After-Sales Customer Service team also deserves a mention for being so helpful.”

With 50% of Meadow Gate’s new homes already sold or reserved, and strong ongoing interest from buyers, the development continues to go from strength to strength. For more information on Meadow Gate, please contact Max Harbron via [email protected].