On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £800,000.

On the listing it states: “A simply stunning five bedroom extended house located in the desirable Ratton area of Eastbourne.

"The long, gated driveway leads up to the impressive property, offering ample parking for a number of cars and single garage attached.

"The accommodation internally comprises entrance hall offering access to all primary rooms including the second lounge, currently used as a cinema room.

"There is also the benefit of a ground floor bedroom, ideal for guests when entertaining, complete with en-suite bathroom with separate shower cubicle, wash hand basin and w.c.

"The main living room has a bay window, feature fire place with log burner and double glazed windows.

"The new extension offers an open plan kitchen/diner with a fully fitted range of matching wall & base units with central island, work tops and appliance space. The sky light over the dining space provides additional light.

"The dining area leads out through patio doors to the spacious conservatory, currently being used as a gym, with access to the secluded patio rear garden.”

The property has been listed with the help of Freeman Forman.

1 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla