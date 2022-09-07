Six-bed Horsham property with 19.3 acres on the market for £3,000,000: LOOK INSIDE

The property is divided into three separate buildings with a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three living rooms.

The main home has a sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

Annexe One has a kitchen, living room, dining room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room.

Annexe Two comprises of another living room, a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

There is a double garage, workshop, extensive parking, a woodwork barn, lambing barn and further outbuildings.

The gardens consist of 19.3 acres of land including gardens, pasture, an orchard and bluebell wood. There is approximately 0.5 mile of frontage to the River Arun.

The home is approximately 0.3 miles from St Mary's CofE Primary School and 0.7 miles from St John's Catholic Primary School.

Denne Road, Horsham RH12.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by House Partnership.

