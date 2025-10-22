Southern Housing New Homes hosts first live Shared Ownership Unpacked event in Brighton

Saturday 25th October 10am-12pm School of Business and Law, Elm House, Brighton BN2 4GJ

Following the success of Southern Housing’s major new podcast series, Shared Ownership Unpacked, the leading housing provider is now bringing the show to life, with a live educational event in Brighton. Taking place on Saturday 25th October from 10am to 12pm, the event will be held at the School of Business and Law at the University of Brighton. The venue is just moments from Southern Housing’s Home X development in Moulsecoomb and a short journey down the coast to Wharf Twenty One in Shoreham-by-Sea.

This relaxed, family-friendly morning will offer clear, no-jargon guidance on how Shared Ownership really works - from understanding eligibility and monthly costs to staircasing and resales. Attendees will hear directly from a mortgage advisor, solicitor and Southern Housing’s sales team, with opportunities to ask questions, enjoy refreshments and speak one-to-one with experts in an informal setting.

Shared Ownership Unpacked is a new podcast by Southern Housing New Homes designed to unpack the facts, bust myths and bring clarity to the Shared Ownership scheme. The podcast features real buyers, financial experts and housing professionals, offering honest conversations about what Shared Ownership really means. With practical advice, lived experiences and expert insights, the series is perfect for first-time buyers and renters exploring alternative routes onto the property ladder.

Home X

Shared Ownership is a government-backed scheme that lets customers buy a share of a home and pay rent on the part they don’t own. It’s an alternative way to get on the property ladder, offering lower deposits, greater security than renting and the opportunity to build equity over time.

Jane Williams, Head of Sales for Southern Housing, comments: “Shared Ownership is an essential part of our mission to deliver affordable homes. In today’s market, buying outright is simply not an option for many. This event is about giving people clarity, cutting through the myths and making sure they have the information they need to make confident decisions. Whether you’ve listened to the podcast or are just starting to explore your options, Shared Ownership Unpacked Live is here to help.”

The event also offers the chance for attendees to visit the nearby Home X development and explore a range of exclusive incentives, including £5,000 deposit contributions, £150 bike voucher for residents, 30% off Plus X memberships, and much more. As part of Brighton’s £200 million Preston Barracks regeneration, Home X is a collection of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes available through Shared Ownership and Open Market Sale. Set within landscaped communal gardens, homes are designed for flexible modern living with underfloor heating, Symphony kitchens, integrated appliances and smart security features.

Home X residents can enjoy a perfect blend of the buzz of nearby Brighton, combined with the peacefulness of a quieter neighbourhood, all within easy reach of green and blue spaces. In the immediate area, there are a range of supermarkets, restaurants, bars and coffee shops all within a 10-minute walk. Wild Park Local Nature Reserve is just 23-minutes away on foot, whilst the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Palace Pier are both accessible in 10-minutes by bike.

Wharf 21

Home X is conveniently connected to Brighton and the coast, with plenty of transport links right on the doorstep. Transport links are available by bus, train, bike or foot, meaning getting around couldn’t be easier. Moulsecoomb station provides rail travel to East Sussex and beyond, while buses provide routes in and around the area.

Along the coast in Shoreham-by-Sea, Wharf 21 is a striking new riverside neighbourhood offering one- and two-bedroom apartments through Shared Ownership. The architectural design of Wharf 21 takes inspiration from Shoreham’s rich 20th-century heritage, with bold art deco influences referencing widely recognised local landmarks such as Brighton City Airport. Inside, each home features open-plan layouts, integrated Zanussi and Lamona appliances and private outdoor space, while landscaped courtyards and riverside walkways connect the development into the wider community.

At the development, a new riverside walk and cycleway, a plaza and forthcoming commercial spaces bring life to a previously inaccessible stretch of waterfront. With the beach and South Downs on the doorstep and Brighton just minutes away by train, it offers the perfect balance of coast, countryside and city connections.

Perfectly positioned on the banks of the River Adur, Wharf 21 is just a 10-minute walk from Shoreham-by-Sea station, offering fast links to Brighton in under 10-minutes, Worthing in 7-minutes and London Victoria in just oer an hour. The A27 and A259 are also close by for easy road connections across the South Coast and into the capital.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment at Home X start from £87,375 for a 25% share (FMV: £349,500).

Prices for a one-bedroom home at Wharf 21 start from £65,625 for a 25% share (FMV: £262,500).

To find out more about the event and book your place, visit:

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/live-in-sussex

To explore homes at Home X, visit:

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/homex

To explore homes at Wharf 21, visit

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/wharf21