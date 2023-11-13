Spacious family home opposite celebrated Sussex nature pathway comes on the market in Worthing
This spacious 1930s family home is located in an historic Worthing road, opposite a celebrated nature pathway lined with impressive ilex oaks.
Just half a mile from the beach and within 200 yards of shops, the four-bedroom detached house is in Ilex Way, on the prestigious Goring Hall estate.
It has just come on the market with Coast & Country Real Estate at a guide price of £800,000, and there is no ongoing chain. The family home has four bedrooms, three reception rooms, a family bathroom, en-suite shower room and south-facing garden.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
