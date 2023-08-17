Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say this is a superb opportunity with the benefit of no onward chain. The three-bedroom, semi-detached house in John Ede Road is priced at £395,000.

There is a garage and driveway to the side and a low-maintenance garden with several mature fruit trees and shrubs. The dual-aspect living room is spacious and bright, the modern open-plan kitchen/dining room has double doors to the garden and there is a separate utility room.