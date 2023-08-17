BREAKING
Spacious flint-fronted house in Littlehampton has no chain – and viewing is highly recommended

This spacious flint-fronted house on the sought-after Kingley Gate development in Littlehampton has just come on the market with Graham Butt.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say this is a superb opportunity with the benefit of no onward chain. The three-bedroom, semi-detached house in John Ede Road is priced at £395,000.

There is a garage and driveway to the side and a low-maintenance garden with several mature fruit trees and shrubs. The dual-aspect living room is spacious and bright, the modern open-plan kitchen/dining room has double doors to the garden and there is a separate utility room.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

