‘Spacious individual four bedroomed detached Eastbourne home’ worth £715,000 listed for sale

On the listing it states the owners are looking for offers of £715,000.

The listing states: “Taylor Engley are delighted to offer to the market this spacious individual four bedroomed detached home, located in the desirable Meads area of Eastbourne.

"The property features a plot of approximately 0.28 of an acre and is considered to provide ideal family accommodation with the benefit of gas fired central heating and double glazed windows.

"Features include two separate reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, principal bedroom with en-suite, family bathroom, double garage and driveway parking.

"The rear garden features an extensive lawned area rising away from the property which is flanked by mature borders.

"The property is offered to the market Chain Free. EPC=D."

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley

1 . Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Cranborne Avenue, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla