Spacious Littlehampton bungalow on a corner plot comes on the market at £450,000

A spacious detached bungalow on a corner plot in Littlehampton, with generous gardens and versatile accommodation, has come on the market at £450,000.

The three-bedroom property in Holly Drive is available chain free through Hawke and Metcalfe Estate Agents.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, inner hall, two conservatories, a shower room/WC and a study.

Outside there is a private drive, an additional off-road parking area and a garage.

The agents say it is particularly spacious with a large garden and versatile accommodation. Features include double glazing, gas central heating and a modern kitchen.

