Spacious Littlehampton bungalow on a corner plot comes on the market at £450,000

The three-bedroom property in Holly Drive is available chain free through Hawke and Metcalfe Estate Agents.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, inner hall, two conservatories, a shower room/WC and a study.
Outside there is a private drive, an additional off-road parking area and a garage.
The agents say it is particularly spacious with a large garden and versatile accommodation. Features include double glazing, gas central heating and a modern kitchen.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.