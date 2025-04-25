Spring forward into your new home in Sussex this Easter season
Taylor Wimpey South Thames will be welcoming prospective buyers on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April from 10am - 5pm, to take part in an Easter egg hunt in the show homes at Ockley Park and Swingate Park.
Ockley Park and Swingate Park homeowners will be in attendance at each event to provide prospective buyers with a first-hand view of what life is like living in the new communities.
The housebuilders Sussex developments are currently offering a range of homes available to purchase, with some homes ready to move into this summer.
Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We're pleased to announce we’re welcoming potential buyers to our Sussex developments for an Easter egg hunt, as well as a preview of our show homes and first-hand accounts from current residents at Ockley Park and Swingate Park. We’re really looking forward to it and hope to help each of our visitors find their dream home.”
Taylor Wimpey has a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes available to buy at its Sussex developments, with prices starting from £320,000. For more information on Taylor Wimpey’s Sussex developments, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sussex?dist=50mi&sort=price-low&sharedownership=hide.