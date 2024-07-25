St Leonards 'doer-upper' house sells at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A St Leonards house needing repair went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Mid-terrace 5 Silverlands Road was among 165 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £180,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This property, following a water leak, was deemed to be in need of considerable repair and refurbishment.

SOLD: 5 Silverlands Road, St Leonards

“However, we considered that once enhanced it would be ideal for investment or as a family home – and our buyer agreed.”

The house is located on the outskirts of St. Leonards within easy reach of the Asda supermarket, various other shops and amenities, St. Leonards Warrior Square, the railway station and also the seafront.

A parcel of land in St Leonards, part let to a burger van operator, was sold for £36,000

The land is located within the Ridge West Industrial Estate, just off the Ridge West on the outskirts of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extending to 0.26 hectares (0.64 acres), it is partially let under the terms of a three-year lease at a current rental of £2,124 per annum.

In nearby Camber, 0.16 acres (0.06 hectares) of land with potential adjacent to Falcon Lodge in Draffin Lane, went under the gavel at £80,000 freehold – £30,000 above the guide price.

The parcel of land, extending to approximately 0.16 acres, is in a lane location within a residential area just off the A259.

Chris added: “It is another example of how well land sales do at Clive Emson auctions and if anyone is thinking of coming to market with a similar offering, now is a good time.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 16 September and ends on Wednesday 18 September. Entries close on 27 August with the catalogue available from 31 August.