Stamp duty initiative helps retired couple move back to Horsham

How Housebuilder Made Maggie and Colin’s Dream Return to Horsham Possible

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Maggie and Colin decided to return to Horsham after living in Littlehampton, they knew they wanted to move back to the community they loved. Thanks to Cala Homes’ Stamp Duty initiative, the couple saved around £7,000 and settled in Cala’s Hawksbourne development, making their dream move back to Horsham a reality.

Maggie, who has lived in Horsham since she was seven, and Colin, a lifelong resident, initially moved to Littlehampton when Maggie was made redundant during the pandemic. However, despite the coastal location, they missed the close-knit community and their family in Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Littlehampton wasn’t for us. We missed our family, and we missed the community feel of Horsham,” Maggie said. “We knew we needed to move back but we also wanted a fresh start in a home that was comfortable and in the heart of it all.”

Colin and Maggie

After considering various options, Maggie and Colin were drawn to Hawksbourne, a Cala development in Horsham part of the exciting new Mowbray village. Although they initially thought it would be just another generic new build development, the moment they arrived, they immediately felt at home.

“We drove in and felt completely comfortable. It was such a pleasant surprise,” said Colin. “We’d looked at other developments, but none of them had the same community feel as Hawksbourne and Mowbray village. This one was different—it felt like home right away.”

The couple’s experience with Cala was further enhanced by the guidance they received from the sales team who helped them choose the perfect plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They really listened to us,” Maggie explained. “They recommended a plot that suited us better than the one we’d originally picked, and we’re so glad we took her advice.”

Colin and Maggie

One of the biggest advantages for the couple was Cala’s Stamp Duty initiative, which saved them £7,000. This significant saving made their return to Horsham much more affordable.

“The Stamp Duty savings made a huge difference,” said Colin. “It meant we could afford the home we really wanted without worrying about the additional costs.”

Since moving back, Maggie and Colin have enjoyed reconnecting with their family and the strong sense of community that Horsham offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful to be close to our daughter and three great-grandchildren,” said Maggie. “We’re also enjoying being involved in the local church, reconnecting with old friends and getting to know our new neighbours in the Mowbray community. It’s a real sense of belonging here.”

Colin and Maggie

Maggie and Colin’s new home has also improved their lifestyle. “It’s cosy, well-insulated, and surrounded by greenery,” said Colin. “Having a dog, it’s perfect for walks and we love the peacefulness of the area. The bills are also very reasonable.”

Looking ahead, Maggie and Colin believe their new Cala home is their forever home. “It feels perfect for us,” said Maggie. “We’re settled and it’s so nice to be back in a community we love. It’s lovely to come back every day to a home rather than a house.”

The brand-new community of Mowbray in Horsham, Hawksbourne has now sold all homes in this development. However, Cala Homes has just launched their Furzefield development still located within Mowbray Village and offers a collection of 2 bedroom apartments and 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes. For more information about the development, please visit www.cala.co.uk.