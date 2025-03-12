Step inside the new show homes at housebuilder's Hassocks development

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging interested buyers to visit its Friars Oak development in Hassocks for an exclusive look at its new show homes.

The show homes, now open to view, will offer visitors a first-hand look at the expertly designed homes. Each home at Friars Oak is meticulously crafted, boasting hand-designed kitchens by Symphony, a fully inclusive specification and bi-fold doors on selected properties.

The housebuilder is now able to offer potential homeowners an exclusive tour of The Wood, a four bedroom home as well as the four bedroom Lloyd show home. Ideal for growing families, the show homes showcase the spacious interiors and open plan design.

Friars Oak will deliver a range of two, three and four bedroom homes from £500,000 with some homes ready to move into this spring, and a range of tailored offers available to help potential homeowners move.

TWST - A CGI image of a typical street scene at Friars Oak

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We're pleased to have launched two of our new show homes at Friars Oak. Opening the show homes will give buyers the opportunity to get a real feel for our new homes in the growing community at Friars Oak.

“We encourage anyone interested to get in touch with our experienced sales team to register their interest and book an appointment to view.”

For more information on the homes available at Friars Oak, please visit the website at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks-/friars-oak, or call 01273 894366.