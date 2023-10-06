BREAKING
Stunning detached family house in prime Worthing location comes on the market at a guide price of £950,000

This stunning five-bedroom detached house in a prime Worthing location has just come on the market with King & Chasemore at a guide price of £950,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST

The agents say this exceptional home, nestled within the prestigious Offington Lane, epitomises luxurious family living, seamlessly combining classic elegance with modern convenience.

The ground floor is extensive, having a dual-aspect living room off one side of the hall and on the other, a dining area, lounge, kitchen, utility area, storage area and family room. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite, and there are three further bedrooms with family bathroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

