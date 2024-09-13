Stunning family home in Shoreham is on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 13th Sep 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This spacious family home in Shoreham is perfect for families inside and out.

The property, in The Drive, is on the market with Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £700,000 invited.

Features include three double bedrooms upstairs, an office/ground-floor fourth bedroom and a modern open plan kitchen/dining room.

There are many period-style features, including ornate fireplaces and stripped, original doors, as well as a downstairs WC and a family bathroom upstairs.

Outside, there has been extensive landscaping to the front and rear gardens, with two patios, a new block-paving path and a driveway at the front.

More information about the property can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

This three/four-bed home in Shoreham is on the market with Purple Bricks

1. The Drive, Shoreham

This three/four-bed home in Shoreham is on the market with Purple Bricks Photo: Purple Bricks

The home boasts a beautifully landscaped, east-facing rear garden

2. The Drive, Shoreham

The home boasts a beautifully landscaped, east-facing rear garden Photo: Purple Bricks

The bright lounge is to the front of the property

3. The Drive, Shoreham

The bright lounge is to the front of the property Photo: Purple Bricks

The dining area has space for a family sized table as well as a sofa

4. The Drive, Shoreham

The dining area has space for a family sized table as well as a sofa Photo: Purple Bricks

