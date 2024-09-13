The property, in The Drive, is on the market with Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £700,000 invited.
Features include three double bedrooms upstairs, an office/ground-floor fourth bedroom and a modern open plan kitchen/dining room.
There are many period-style features, including ornate fireplaces and stripped, original doors, as well as a downstairs WC and a family bathroom upstairs.
Outside, there has been extensive landscaping to the front and rear gardens, with two patios, a new block-paving path and a driveway at the front.
More information about the property can be found on the Purple Bricks website.
