​Stunning older-style Littlehampton house comes on the market at £825,000 after being refurbished and modernised

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
A stunning older-style detached house that is set back from the road on a good-size plot in Littlehampton has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000.

The house in Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, has been recently refurbished and modernised to a high specification and has a brand new driveway, suitable for several cars.

It offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room and the agents say it is spacious and versatile accommodation, with a well-maintained, large, sunny garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000

1. Toddington Lane, Littlehampton : Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000 Photo: Zoopla

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000

2. Toddington Lane, Littlehampton : Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000 Photo: Zoopla

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000

3. Toddington Lane, Littlehampton : Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000 Photo: Zoopla

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000

4. Toddington Lane, Littlehampton : Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice