The house in Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, has been recently refurbished and modernised to a high specification and has a brand new driveway, suitable for several cars.
It offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room and the agents say it is spacious and versatile accommodation, with a well-maintained, large, sunny garden.
The stunning older-style home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £825,000
