The property boasts direct sea views, a 32ft kitchen/family room, a 17ft dining area, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The home is A-rated for energy efficiency and has solar panels and an electric car charger, and has a wealth of high-tech features including hardwired and wifi connectivity in every room, and smart underflood heating.
Outside there are fully landscaped gardens to the front and rear, together with off-road parking for three cars. There is also planning permission for a pool.
There is no onward chain and the home, in East Beach Road, Selsey, is on the market with Purple Bricks. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.
