Stunning £1million Selsey seafront home on the market: take a look inside

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:07 BST

This bespoke designed detached house on Selsey seafront is on the market for £1million.

The property boasts direct sea views, a 32ft kitchen/family room, a 17ft dining area, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home is A-rated for energy efficiency and has solar panels and an electric car charger, and has a wealth of high-tech features including hardwired and wifi connectivity in every room, and smart underflood heating.

Outside there are fully landscaped gardens to the front and rear, together with off-road parking for three cars. There is also planning permission for a pool.

There is no onward chain and the home, in East Beach Road, Selsey, is on the market with Purple Bricks. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

The contemporary home is right on the seafront

The contemporary home is right on the seafront Photo: Purple Bricks

The property's location means stunning views and the beach a literal stone's throw away

The property's location means stunning views and the beach a literal stone's throw away Photo: Purple Bricks

The home has a fantastic kitchen/family room

The home has a fantastic kitchen/family room Photo: Purple Bricks

The living area offers fantastic sea views

The living area offers fantastic sea views Photo: Purple Bricks

