Stunning seafront apartment in Littlehampton comes on the market chain free

This stunning seafront apartment in Littlehampton has just come on the market with Graham Butt Estate Agents chain free.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, and is priced £450,000. Located in the prestigious Beach Crescent development, the first-floor apartment has spectacular sea views from the living room, dining area and private balcony.

Perfectly positioned on the west side, it offers spacious accommodation, including a refitted en-suite shower room and stunning modern kitchen, and viewing is highly recommended.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

