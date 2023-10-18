Stunning waterfront property with amazing vista comes on the market in Shoreham at £1.15million

A stunning waterfront residence on a prime plot on the riverbank in Shoreham has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex, priced at £1,150,000.

The four-bedroom town house was constructed in 2020 to a design maximising the natural light and location. The agents say this is a rare opportunity to buy a property in this exclusive private development in Salt Marsh Road, where the amazing vista is featured in accommodation extending to more than 2,100 sq ft of living and entertaining space. Visit www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/366128 for full details.

The ground floor of the house offers the potential for a generational living area, with a family garden room and large cloakroom WC, having space for the installation of a shower. The integral garage is currently the home gym but offers multiple use options.

The first floor is the heart of the home with high-specification open-plan living social areas, including a separate dining space and a fully integrated sleek-lined central kitchen that flows into the living space and on to the terrace – perfect for alfresco entertaining overlooking the water.

The first floor has three bedrooms, configured for a family, with bedroom two having an en-suite and access to the west-facing balcony, and bedrooms three and four being complemented by a full bathroom. The top floor is very impressive, offering a luxurious bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling and full-length windows opening to the private balcony – perfect for morning coffee or enjoying the glorious sunsets over the water towards Lancing College.

Salt Marsh Road, Shoreham

