Stylish but flexible living at Skylarks first three storey home in Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Providing a three-storey layout, the living room and kitchen area is located on the first floor with the three bedrooms on the top. Unique to the townhouse, the bonus room behind the garage offers extra space that can be utilised as a cinema, gym or games room. Showcasing a regency style, the show home benefits from architectural features including Ashlar rendering and stone columns, with slide sash windows and Juliette balconies.
With contemporary specifications at the heart of the home, the regency styled show home offers composite stone worktops and matt black finishes throughout. The handmade Deuren doors with Italian designer handles complement the oak finished staircase with black spindles, as the home credits luxury in every room.
Susan White, Interior Designer at Phoenix Interior Design, commented: “The theme throughout the show home is quiet luxury. My favourite room is the cinema room: we all crave sanctuary & relaxation at the end of our busy day, so we crafted a cinema room to encompass a wind down environment, with on trend curvaceous boucle sofa & ergonomic swivel chair. This room gives you an ‘invisible hug’ with its moody wall & ceiling colour, bespoke joinery housing a wine cooler & dimmable light. You just want to nestle in & relax for the evening! My favourite piece of furniture that we used in the house has to be the wall mounted dressing mirror with its built-in floating dressing table.”
Gavin Rowley, Managing Director at Brookworth Homes commented: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our first townhouse styled show home at our Skylarks development. The Marine offers prospective buyers a lifestyle of flexible luxury as it reflects high specifications and contemporary living along the coast. With the extra room on the ground floor, it enables buyers to make the space their own by transforming it into a snug, cinema room or fitness studio – making it personal to them!”
Situated only a few miles from the city of Brighton and Hove, it’s ideal for those commuting, with direct trains to London St Pancras in an hour and a half. The bustling city centre offers a vast array of shops, restaurants, theatres. Known as the biggest attraction in the South East, the Brighton Pier provides rides, attractions and food stalls as it looks out onto the pebbly beach of Brighton.
The picturesque village of Rottingdean, just a mile down the road offers an array of quaint shops, traditional English tearooms and galleries. With the village’s most famous resident once being Rudyard Kipling, Kipling Gardens is the perfect place to take a stroll, surrounded by flint walls, a duck pond and a beautiful display of flowers. Standing on Beacon Hill, the iconic Rottingdean Windmill is a popular historic landmark, which overlooks the village and the sea.
Skylarks are currently selling a range of three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting from £825,000 for a three bedroom semi detached home. For more information, or to book an appointment to visit the new show home at Skylarks, Brighton, East Sussex, BN2 7AB, visit www.brookworth.com/developments/skylarks or call 01273 254 054.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.