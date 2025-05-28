Substantial Victorian villa with kerb appeal and expansive secluded gardens comes on the market in Worthing

The eight-bedroom property has more than 3,000sqft of accommodation over three floors, plus off-road parking for several vehicles and a detached garage.

Estate agent Jacobs Steel says this semi-detached Chesswood Road property is magnificent, a type rarely available in this popular central location, with the added benefit of the vendor being suited.

The property has period charm but combines timeless elegance with versatile, modern family living. There are two reception rooms - a living room and sitting room linked by glazed doors, and a modern open-plan kitchen / diner.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, along with two bathrooms, and five bedrooms on the second floor, three of them doubles.

The agents say the house offers space and style in abundance, with high ceilings and large windows. The recently-refitted kitchen is the heart of the home, with its stylish central island and an extensive range of bespoke cabinetry.

The garden is a true highlight, an enchanting and secluded retreat with lush, mature planting bordering all sides. The shrubs, perennials and ornamental trees provide year-round colour and interest.

