Substantial Worthing property with potential for annexe and further extension comes on the market at £900,000

Already a detached property with a possible six bedrooms, the house presents excellent potential for annexe accommodation and further extensions, according to the agents.

Located in Poulters Lane, close to Broadwater shops, the property offers more than 3,000 sq ft of versatile living space.

There is a spacious, double-aspect, L-shaped living room with bi-fold doors to the garden, recently refitted kitchen/breakfast room, double-aspect dining room, versatile TV/playroom with garden access and an office on the ground floor.

Upstairs are five first-floor bedrooms, with an en suite and dressing room to the double-aspect master bedroom, and a modern family bathroom/WC.

Other features include the inviting entrance hall with a charming porthole window, downstairs cloakroom, study and a secondary front door that allows part of the property to function as annexe accommodation.

The front of the property offers ample off-road parking, enclosed by a flint boundary wall, and a garage. The back garden is mainly laid to lawn with established borders, a patio area and a variety of mature trees and shrubs, offering a high degree of privacy.

